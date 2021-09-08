 Skip to main content
Auditions Sept. 14-15 for 'The Gift of the Magi: The Musical'
Area Community Theatre in Tomah will conduct auditions for the holiday show The Gift of the Magi: The Musical. Tryouts will be held in the Cabaret Room at the theater on Sept. 14-15 at 6:30 p.m. If call backs are necessary, they will be held Sept. 17.

Director Steve Jones is looking for nine males and six females of all ages. There are two parts designed specifically for a young boy and a young girl from the ages of 7-12. Some of the actors who have been cast will also be one of the carolers during the musical numbers.

Auditioners will be asked to sing all or part of a song of their choice a capella.

For more information on the play, contact Steve Jones at 608-548-7255 or leave a message at the ACT theater at 608-374-7469

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

