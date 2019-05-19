Area Community Theatre will present Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka as its summer offering to the public.
Directors Joan Anderson and Amanda Schmock are looking for children of all ages and adults to audition on Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29 starting at 5:30 p.m. both evenings in the theatre’s Cabaret Room on the first floor of 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah.
The show will be presented at the Tomah High School Auditorium Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 4.
In addition to reading from the script, auditioners are asked to have a song of 30-60 seconds prepared to sing without accompaniment, preferably from a musical or a Disney song.
The show has a large cast, including Candy Kids and Oompa Loompas of all sizes. Adult roles include both parents and grandparents.
Based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the musical takes the winners of golden tickets through Willie Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.
For more information, call the ACT box office at 608-374-7469. Leave a message, and a volunteer will return the call.
