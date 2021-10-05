Auditions set for Area Community Theatre music revue

Area Community Theatre in Tomah has announced a collaboration with Music Theatre International called All Together Now! The musical revue features songs from Broadway shows such as Annie, Rent, Mamma Mia, Fiddler on the Roof, Waitress, Guys and Dolls, Godspell, My Fair Lady and Oliver!

ACT is auditioning people of all ages on Friday, Oct. 8 from 7:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 9 from 2-4 p.m. Auditions will take place on the first floor of ACT in the Cabaret Room. There will be solos as well as ensemble songs, so all are encouraged to audition.

Auditioners are asked to prepare a one-minute Broadway song of their choosing that best showcases their voice.

Rehearsals start Monday, Nov. 1, and the rehearsal schedule will be constructed after casting is completed. There will be dates for soloists to rehearse as well as the ensemble, so no one will be required to attend every rehearsal.

Show dates are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 12-14. For additional information, email Sam Komay at sammie2001us@yahoo.com or message Sam Schroeder Komay via FaceBook.

