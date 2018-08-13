August is one of the busiest training months of 2018 at Fort McCoy with thousands of troops coming to the installation for the 86th Training Division's Combat Support Training Exercise 86-18-02, Global Medic and Diamond Saber exercises; and weekend, institutional and extended combat training.
"August is shaping up to be very busy at the installation," said training coordination branch chief Craig Meeusen with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. "With the exercises alone, throughout the month, we could see nearly 11,000 troops come here."
All the training combined could possibly reach 14,000 troops completing training on post before the end of the month.
"While most will be here for the CSTX and Global Medic, many of our institutional training partners will also have courses going on," Meeusen said. "We will be busy here, and the Fort McCoy team will be ready to support."
The 86th is conducting the August CSTX as part of the 84th Training Command from Aug. 4-24. It is a multinational exercise, including Canadian armed-forces members, and a multiservice exercise that includes Army, Navy and Air Force troops participating, according to the 84th.
During fiscal year 2018, the 84th is hosting four CSTXs and a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response exercise. CSTX 86-18-02 is the second of two CSTXs taking place at Fort McCoy this year.
Also according to the 84th, a CSTX is part of its Combat Support Training Program, which are large-scale training exercises where units of action experience tactical training scenarios specifically designed to replicate real-world missions.
"CSTP exercises prepare ... Army Reserve units to be combat-ready by immersing them in realistic scenarios where they train as they would fight," said an 84th document about the exercises. "These exercises are developed to improve ... units' training readiness and to assess how they perform in a dynamic operational environment."
All the training activity planned for August follows a busy June and July at the installation. During June, CSTX 86-18-04 saw thousands of soldiers training in field conditions in multiple training areas on North Post and South Post as well as the cantonment area.
In July, the 2018 Patriot North exercise was held with hundreds of personnel from the National Guard Bureau and federal and state agencies training on South Post in several areas.
Also in July, two rotations of the military police-centric Guardian Justice exercise included hundreds of soldiers training on Fort McCoy live-fire ranges and training areas.
"We're definitely on pace for another year of high training numbers on post," Meeusen said.
