The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the names of five people who were injured during a Sept. 27 crash on Hwy. A near the town of Clifton.

A 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by Renee Scheeler, 59, struck a trailer that become detached from a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by George Sonntag, 52. Scheeler was injured, along with passengers Spence Scheeler, 79; Rick Schawnz, 67; James Fields, 78; and Marie Fields, 76. All five were transported to area hospitals, and three were transported from Tomah by medical helicopter.

An extra landing zone was set up in the Tomah High School parking lot to accommodate the extra helicopter.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

