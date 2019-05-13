Authorities have released the name of the Sauk City, Wis., man who was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 71 in Monroe County.
James Heine, 30, was driving a 1991 Dodge Caravan eastbound about 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline near Hwy. W, east of Kendall, striking a semi-truck traveling westbound, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck was driven by Steven Kast of Tomah. He was not injured.
The crash is being investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.
