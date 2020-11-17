Automated entry installed at Fort McCoy

Effective Nov. 1, the Army’s Automated Installation Entry System was fully installed on Fort McCoy at the Main Gate, Gate 20, Gate 1 (Old Main Gate), and the South Post Housing Guard station.

Registration stations will also be installed in the Visitors Control Center.

The AIE System increases security on post by electronically verifying the identity of individuals with DEERS and against local, state, and federal criminal and terrorist databases, Directorate of Emergency Services officials said.

Once implemented, everyone will have their ID cards scanned with hand-held card readers at the gates.

Visitors will be directed to the VCC to register their driver’s licenses or be issued installation access cards.

Police officers with DES have already been training intermittently on the system earlier in October and continue to practice, said Robert Claggett with the DES Physical Security Office. People may experience a slight delay the first time their common-access card is scanned and registered in the system.