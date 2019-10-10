Two babies born in Tomah made history.
Faustino Silva Silva and Wendy Cruz Velasco of Norwalk were the parents of the last baby born at Tomah Memorial Hospital Oct. 1, while Sammuel Helmkamp and Breanna Pulley of Tomah were the parents of the first baby born in the Women’s Health Services Department at Tomah Health Oct. 2.
For Silva Silva and Cruz Velasco, their son, Dylan, was born at 1:20 p.m., Oct. 1 weighing 6 lbs. and measured 18 ½ inches.
“We were not aware at first that he was the last (child) born,” said Cruz Velasco.
“We are very grateful and were treated very well by everyone,” added Silva Silva.
The couple’s son was one of two babies transferred from Tomah Memorial to Tomah Health during the hospital patient move Oct. 2.
“It’s very pretty and marvelous,” said Silva Silva of the new hospital.
Helmkamp and Pulley welcomed their daughter, Nova, Oct. 2 at 4:58 p.m. weighing 7 pounds 12 oz. and 19 ½ inches.
“Having the opportunity to experience everything first was pretty cool,” said Helmkamp.
“I kind of felt like a celebrity,” Pulley said of being the mother of the first child born at Tomah Health. She was part of the patient move from Tomah Memorial to Tomah Health Oct. 2.
“It was a long day waiting for her, but exciting to be able to experience everything,” Pulley said.
Both parents said that the new facility was the best place to have their child.
“Everybody has been awesome with us. It’s been a great experience,” said Pulley.
Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said both newborns received a special “onesie” denoting the last and first baby titles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.