You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back-to-school issues on school board agenda
0 comments

Back-to-school issues on school board agenda

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah School Board will review several back-to-school issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic when it meets Monday, Aug. 17 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 7 p.m.

The board will discuss choir and band instruction for the 2020-21 school year, implementation of the 2020 fall sports schedule, time between class periods at the high school and mandatory face coverings.

Other agenda items include a review of the 2020-21 budget and update on hiring staff for the 2020-21 school year.

Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., and the Personnel Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News