Back-to-school issues on school board agenda

The Tomah School Board will review several back-to-school issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic when it meets Monday, Aug. 17 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 7 p.m.
The board will discuss choir and band instruction for the 2020-21 school year, implementation of the 2020 fall sports schedule, time between class periods at the high school and mandatory face coverings.
Other agenda items include a review of the 2020-21 budget and update on hiring staff for the 2020-21 school year.
Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., and the Personnel Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.
