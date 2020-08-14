Back-to-school issues on school board agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah School Board will review several back-to-school issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic when it meets Monday, Aug. 17 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 7 p.m.

The board will discuss choir and band instruction for the 2020-21 school year, implementation of the 2020 fall sports schedule, time between class periods at the high school and mandatory face coverings.

Other agenda items include a review of the 2020-21 budget and update on hiring staff for the 2020-21 school year.

Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., and the Personnel Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.

