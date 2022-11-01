Badger Books await Tomah voters

During the November 2022 general election, the city of Tomah will be utilizing six brand-new Badger Books, which are electronic poll books. Badger Books will make election day easier and more efficient for both poll workers and voters.

“We are thrilled to use this new technology to better serve our voters,” said Tomah City Clerk Becki Weyer.

In 2017, at the direction of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, WEC staff developed an electronic poll book application for use in Wisconsin elections. Wisconsin state statute requires authorization from the commission for the use of any electronic poll book in the state.

During the 2018 spring elections, the commission piloted the new e-poll book system in three to six jurisdictions, and it was later made available to all municipalities.

“We will be the first municipality in Monroe County to integrate Badger Books,” said Weyer. “Our election workers have already completed the necessary training and they are ready for election day.”

To date, the Badger Book is the only electronic poll book authorized for use in Wisconsin and is the only e-poll book application with direct integration to WisVote, which is Wisconsin's online election management tool for managing the voter list.

Badger Books will streamline the voter’s check-in process, helping voters receive their ballots more quickly. Voters will still be required to present a photo ID to election workers and state their name and address.

After poll workers locate the voter’s name in the Badger Book, voters will sign the poll book electronically with the use of their finger or a stylus.

In addition, voters will now be able to go to any line at the polling place to check in. They will no longer need to know what ward or district they live in as all that information will already be stored in the digital poll books.

One crucial fact is that Badger Books are not connected to the internet. It is only an electronic version of the paper poll book and as such, performs only the functions that a paper poll book would such as, checking-in voters, processing Election Day registrations and recording absentee participation.

The Badger Books are wirelessly connected to and communicate with each other through a router, using encryption and authentication to communicate with each other.

Each Badger Book is password protected, and each poll worker has his or her own credentials to log in to the application.

The only voter information loaded on the Badger Books is poll book data. No personally identifiable information, such as birth dates, Social Security numbers or driver’s license numbers are accessible on the Badger Books.

Poll workers will also be able to register a new voter more efficiently with the use of the Badger Books. Another function of the Badger Book is its ability to provide redirection information for a voter at the incorrect polling location.

For example, if a poll worker is registering a voter who may be new to the area, they will be able to tell them whether they are eligible to vote in the city of Tomah or in one of the area towns instead.

The Badger Books are plugged into electricity, as well as a backup battery, and the city has a generator in case of a power outage. If all those options failed and the power goes out for a significant time, staff would revert back to paper poll books that will be printed in case of such an emergency to keep the election running.

After election day, via a secure multi-factor authentication, a data file generated from the Badger Books is used to upload election participation and election day registration information into WisVote, so voters may see their participation on MyVote within a day or two, as opposed to waiting for the city clerk’s office to manually record election participation.

“Voters should see shorter lines with quicker check-ins,” said Weyer. “And they can see their participation within a few days of the election.”

The elections are also more accurate with the use of the Badger Books, leaving less chance for human error, which is more important than ever in this time of voter uncertainty regarding election accuracy.