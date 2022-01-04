 Skip to main content
Badger Dairy Insight sessions start Jan. 11

University of Wisconsin-Extension has announced that this year's Badger Dairy Insight will begin on Jan. 11 and run biweekly from January through March on Tuesday afternoons from 1-2:30 p.m.

The goal of Badger Dairy Insight is to bring unbiased, university-based research and resources to assist with improving productivity while maintaining animal well-being.

Topics and presenters include:

  • Jan. 11 - Animal Care Starts with the Calf, featuring Jennifer Van Os and Sylvia Kehoe
  • Jan. 25 - Diving into Dairy Data Projects with Victor Cabrera
  • Feb. 8 - Silage Quality —From Pricing to Feeding Behavior, featuring Luiz Ferraretto and Matt Lippert
  • Feb. 22 - No webinar due to Wisconsin Dairy & Beef Well-Being Conference in Manitowoc.
  • March 1 - Ins and Outs of Cocktail Forage Mixes for Dairy Rations with Luiz Ferraretto and Matt Akins
  • March 15 - Managing Heifer Maturity Pre- and Post-Breeding Matters, featuring Matt Akins, Tina Kohlman, and Paul Fricke along with graduate student Megan Lauber
  • March 29 - The Randomness of Repro with Paul Fricke

For more information regarding each webinar or to register, visit: http://go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

