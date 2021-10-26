Bakken attends financial leaders conference

Lenny Bakken, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Tomah, qualified for the firm's 2021 Financial Advisor Leaders Conference.

The conference is for advisors who are recognized by Edward Jones as leaders in the financial services firm. It provides industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.

"These financial advisors have shown a tremendous amount of discipline, commitment and work ethic," said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm's recognition events. "While this conference will be held virtually this year, we are looking forward to recognizing and celebrating these financial advisors for their hard work and exceptional service they provide to our clients."

It was Bakken's fourth time attending the conference, which was held Sept. 7.

"I am honored to be recognized as an Edward Jones financial advisor leader," Bakken said. "I share this honor with the clients who have entrusted me to help them reach their life's goals."

Bakken said the success of his branch office would not be possible without a strong team, which includes Stephanie Sommerfield.

