Lenny Bakken of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Tomah recently received the firm's exclusive Spirit of Caring Award designed to recognize those financial advisors who exemplify the values, culture and spirit of giving back.
Bakken said he is honored to receive the award.
"Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it's a philosophy," Bakken said. "We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone."
Bakken was one of only 280 of the firm's more than 18,000 financial advisors to receive the award.
Bakken's office is located at The Heartland Cranberry Mall, North Tomah.
