Baldwin touts conservation at Cashton farm

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, visited Herricks Dairy Farm in Cashton Aug. 25. Following a tour of the Monroe County farm, Baldwin discussed conservation efforts with farmers, conservationists and others.

“Herricks Dairy Farm is an example of a farm family that has taken conservation to heart,” said Baldwin. “They understand their role as stewards of this creation and have instituted a number of farming practices to prevent erosion and flooding. The Herricks’ show that tending to soil health and water quality locally can play an important role in mitigating the threats of climate change and extreme weather across our region. With targeted investments in agricultural conservation, we can prompt both resilience of the land and economic resilience among our farmers.”

Baldwin said the efforts are part of the Build Back Better agenda that includes investments in resilient agricultural practices, rural economic prosperity and solutions to rural infrastructure challenges.