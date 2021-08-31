Baldwin touts conservation at Cashton farm

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, visited Herricks Dairy Farm in Cashton Aug. 25. Following a tour of the Monroe County farm, Baldwin discussed conservation efforts with farmers, conservationists and others.
“Herricks Dairy Farm is an example of a farm family that has taken conservation to heart,” said Baldwin. “They understand their role as stewards of this creation and have instituted a number of farming practices to prevent erosion and flooding. The Herricks’ show that tending to soil health and water quality locally can play an important role in mitigating the threats of climate change and extreme weather across our region. With targeted investments in agricultural conservation, we can prompt both resilience of the land and economic resilience among our farmers.”
Baldwin said the efforts are part of the Build Back Better agenda that includes investments in resilient agricultural practices, rural economic prosperity and solutions to rural infrastructure challenges.
“If we are truly going to recover and build a stronger economy, it is essential that we Build Back Better in our rural communities and recognize the critical work farmers do every day to grow our food and protect nature and our future,” said Baldwin. “As Congress works to get the job done, we must make sure rural communities come out strong. That’s why I’m advocating for agriculture to have a seat at the table and a meaningful voice in the budget discussions.”
The Build Back Better plan seeks to invest in existing agriculture conservation programs, increase farm productivity and reduce flooding and runoff. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service provides technical assistance to farmers as they figure out what approach is the right fit for their operation and then provides a cost-share payment to help farmers implement their conservation goals.
Baldwin said the practices have been found to also help reduce carbon in the atmosphere and counter climate change. She said considerable concern was expressed over the flooding Monroe County has experienced in recent years and its link to climate change.
As chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, Baldwin touted legislation from the committee that makes investments in the Dairy Business Innovation Program, Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative, and research priorities for dairy, specialty crop and organic farmers.