Bank First supports Tomah Health Community Foundation
Bank First supports Tomah Health Community Foundation

Bank First vice president of business banking Kyle Von Haden, left, and Bank First vice president Tomah branch manager Kristi Betthauser presented a $1,000 ceremonial check to Tomah Health Community Foundation ex-officio Eric Prise Sept. 2.

 Steve Rundio

Bank First recently presented a $1,000 ceremonial check to the Tomah Health Community Foundation.

Bank First vice president/Tomah branch manager Kristi Betthauser said the financial contribution meets the bank’s mission to support area organizations.

“Bank First is very active in the community and we like to make these donations to nonprofit organizations that help out in the community,” Betthauser said.

Tomah Health Community Foundation ex-officio Eric Prise said the foundation is grateful for the donation which will further the foundation’s efforts to support health and wellness programs in Monroe County.

“Caring for those who support the health and wellness of Monroe County residents is the core effort of the foundation, and this donation will continue that work," he said.

Prise said the foundation has had a busy year supporting a number of efforts, including food insecurity, future health care staffing and victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

