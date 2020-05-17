Bank First wins Raymond James Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bank First is one of 26 banks that have been awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for 2019.

The award recognizes the top 10% of community banks in the nation based on profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The Raymond James Community Bankers Cup acknowledges the "superior financial performance and the strong stock performance" of the top 26 banks.

This is the first time Bank First has been recognized for this award.

“The Raymond James Community Bankers Cup is a remarkable achievement for our organization,” said Mike Molepske, president and chief executive officer of Bank First. “Bank First reported its 10th consecutive year of record earnings in 2019, which is attributed to our dedicated team of bankers who continue to provide innovative solutions and create value for our customers and shareholders by understanding and meeting the needs of the communities we serve.”

Banks considered for recognition include all exchange-traded domestic banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Bank First, headquartered in Manitowoc, established itself in Tomah by merging with Partnership Bank (formerly First Bank of Tomah) in 2019. Later in the year, Bank First announced the purchase of Tomah's Timberwood Bank.

