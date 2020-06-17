Banking magazine honors Royal Bank employee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Natalie Adams, assistant vice president for brand development at Royal Bank, has earned the “40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders” by Independent Banker magazine.

The award recognizes “the nation’s up-and-coming community bank innovators and influencers who represent the future of the industry.”

The story appears in the magazine’s June issue. Adams said she was “honored” to be included.

“Community banks have such a positive impact in the lives of our customers and the communities we serve, and I’m so proud to be part of this great industry,” she said.

In the six years she’s been with the bank, Adams has helped to solidify the organization’s brand, including establishing a voice for the bank through their social media presence, coordinating volunteer efforts and promoting local businesses and organizations.

“We’re incredibly proud of Natalie for being named to this impressive list of community bank leaders,” said Dan Ravenscroft, Royal Bank president and CEO. “Natalie embodies the best and brightest aspects of community banking. She understands that our goal and responsibility as a community bank is to enrich the cities and towns in which we live and work.”

Royal Bank is headquartered in Elroy and has offices in 19 communities, including Camp Douglas, Hillsboro, Mauston and New Lisbon.

