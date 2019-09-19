Fifty-six years ago, Terry Larkin's parents took their son and daughter-in-law, Sharon Larkin, to Chicago for a performance of Barefoot in the Park.
"We were newlyweds when we saw it," Sharon Larkin recalled.
The themes − young love, an empty nest and reconciling differences − still resonate with Larkin. She and Rocky Shutter are co-directing the Area Community Theatre production of the Neil Simon romantic comedy, which opens with a dinner theater performance Thursday, Oct. 3.
Larkin relishes the chance to bring the play to the local stage.
"It's a play I've known since Terry and I got married," she said. "I've always kept it in my mind that someday it would be fun to direct that play or bring it to Tomah."
The play centers on a newlywed couple, Corie and Paul, Brattner, who recently moved into a top-floor apartment in New York City. Paul is a buttoned-down attorney − hard-working, serious and pragmatic. Corie is more spontaneous. She wouldn't mind if Paul let loose and ran "barefoot in the park."
The contrast between Paul and Corie is a compelling element of the script, said Dakota Viken, who plays Paul.
"Paul loves his wife, no matter the crazy adventures she takes him on and the crazy ideas she has," Viken said. "It works because you need a little structure with your fun, and vice versa."
There's also the complicated relationship between Corie and her mother, Ethel Banks, played by Dr. Bridget Owens. Ethel misses not having her daughter around.
"Ethel Banks is a widow of means who lives way out in Jersey and is very attentive to her daughter. She has a hard time being an empty-nester," Owens said.
Jordyn Pierce, who plays Corie, portrays a woman who sometimes feels stifled by her mother's constant attention. Pierce said Corie is excited about "being married and being able to decorate the house how I want and being able to manage everything the way I'd like to."
Corie hatches the idea of trying to match Ethel with Victor Velasco, an eccentric neighbor who lives in the apartment building. Jerry Fushianes plays Victor, and describes the character as a flamboyant "cartoon character" and something of a con man.
"He feels he's very much of a ladies' man," Fushianes said. "He's a bit of a moocher. He doesn't have a lot of money; he's perfectly comfortable living off other people or other things."
Fushianes' father-in-law Darrel Nelson makes his ACT debut as the delivery man.
"This works out good for me because they needed an old man who doesn't say much," Nelson said.
Their Brattners' sixth floor apartment has multiple flaws − a hole in the skylight, a leaky closet, unreliable phone service, no elevator, peeling paint and no bathtub − all of which are comic fodder as the play progresses.
The maintenance problems bring in another character, an AT&T telephone technician played by Joe Davis. During a repair visit, he becomes privy to the issues in the Brattners' marriage and drops his own opportune words of wisdom. Fushianes said Davis has the "runaway part of the show."
"He's not just a phone man, he's a philosopher," Fushianes said. "He's the one who drops some truth."
It's the third time Shutter has directed Barefoot in the Park. He directed an ACT show many years ago when the theater was located at Fort McCoy and the late Ed Thompson played the part of Victor. Shutter has a vivid recollection of one particular audience member.
"I will never forget one night (Ed Thompson's) brother, who was the governor at the time, came to the performance, and he had his bodyguards standing in the back," Shutter said.
The ACT stage has since moved to downtown Tomah, and Shutter said the play, written in 1963, has stood up well over time.
"Relationships take a lot of work, and love can conquer all if you give it a lot of effort," Shutter said.
