Basket Bingo Palooza Jan. 18 at Tomah's Area Community Theatre

Area Community Theatre, 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah, is hosting Basket Bingo Palooza – The Winter Edition on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 7-10 p.m.

“This is the cure for cabin fever," event organizer Dr. Bridget Owens said.

Admission is $20 for a bingo card or three for $50. Cards are usable for the entire evening, and additional cards are for sale throughout the event.

There will be five games before intermission and five games following intermission.

Each game has a basket for the winner courtesy of local businesses, including Active Health Chiropractic, Deer Creek Dental, Eupraxia Gym, Gr8 Buy Auto and Detail Shop, State Farm Insurance, Thunderwash Car Wash, Tomah Cash Store, The Carlton, Martha Klatt/Ameriprise Financial and Cranberry Court.

In addition to bingo, there will be 50/50 raffles and refreshments on sale. ACT members will receive free popcorn and are eligible for a basket drawing at the end of the evening.

ACT memberships will be sold throughout the evening. The fundraiser will help ACT maintain its building and sustain live theater in the community.

