Production and harvesting for late planted, fall seeded small grains and cover crops, winter feeding considerations and cost of production information will be presented Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the annual UW Division of Extension fall cow/calf workshop.

The workshop will be conducted at Scenic Bluffs Health Center, 238 Front St., Cashton.

The workshop will start with registration and snacks at 6 p.m. Presentations start at 6:30 p.m.

Participants are required to pre-register by contacting the Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276 by Monday Aug. 12. Pre-registration is necessary to assure adequate materials.

There is no cost to attend this workshop, which is sponsored by Western Wisconsin Beef Producers, Scenic Bluffs Health Center and UW Division of Extension in Grant, Buffalo, La Crosse, Jackson, Trempealeau, Vernon and Monroe counties.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

