The Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center will conduct a veterans resource and benefit fair Thursday, Sept. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. in Black River Falls.
The fair will be conducted at Black River Falls American Legion Post 200, 421 Hwy. 54.
For more information, call Randy Bjerke at 715-284-0225 or Amanda Steinhoff at 608-372-3971, ext. 64201.
