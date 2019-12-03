Bernadette Otto gives back to Tomah community she loved

Bernadette Otto embraced everything that is Tomah.

"She lived into her 90s, and until the last six months, she was out and about in the community," recalled Charles Schaeve.

She died in September 2016, but her impact on the community lives on.

Prior to her death, Otto established a charitable foundation in her name. The foundation was created to fund charitable, religious, scientific, literary and educational nonprofits in the city of Tomah. The foundation has already pledged $50,000 to the Tomah Memorial Hospital (now Tomah Health) capital campaign, for which the new Meditation Room has been dedicated.

Additional funding has been provided to Area Community Theatre toward the purchase of a new boiler, Tomah Concert Association, Tomah Area Historical Society and Museum, Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter, Ed Thompson’s Thanksgiving Dinner and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Curtiss McNutt Post 1382.

Schaeve, a foundation trustee, said all of those organizations were important to Otto during her lifetime.

"She liked Tomah − she enjoyed living here," said Schaeve, who worked with Otto for six years at F&M Bank. "She liked working at the bank and interacting with others. It was the same with her church."