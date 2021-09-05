BILL HALFMAN: What is going on with the lilacs?

Recently I have received a lot of phone calls and e-mails asking, “Why are my lilac leaves turning brown?” This problem was widespread last year, and with the resurgence this summer, it’s worth reviewing as this is a problem we have not seen very often.

Septoria leaf spot is the answer to the question of what is going on with the lilacs? Brian Hudelson of the University of Wisconsin Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic provides the following information on this disease:

Septoria leaf spot has been the number-one disease this season on lilac, and is towards the top of the disease list for all plants. Symptoms are lilacs with leaves that have partially or fully browned starting at the bottom of the shrub and working up the plant. The culprit in this browning appears to be a species of Septoria, a fungus related to (but distinct from) the organism that causes Septoria leaf spot of tomato.

While the browning caused by this disease is quite dramatic, the disease is not lethal. If you look carefully at the branches with symptomatic leaves, you should be able to find healthy leaf buds at the base of the petioles of this year’s leaves. These buds are ready to sprout next spring to produce a new crop of leaves.