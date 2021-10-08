Bingo Palooza returns to Area Community Theatre

Bingo Palooza is back at Area Community Theatre in Tomah.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 7-10 p.m, at the theater located at 907 Kilbourn Ave. There is limited seating, and registration is required by Oct 20.

To follow CDC guidelines and maintain safe distancing, bingo will be played in both the Cabaret and Gatsby rooms at the theater. Masks are required unless consuming food and beverages which will be available for sale that evening.

The cost of playing bingo is $20 per card or three cards for $50. The winner of each game receives a basket which provided by local area businesses. In addition, ACT members are eligible to win a special basket that evening.

To reserve a table, please call our box office at (608) 374-7469 or go online at tomahact.com.

