Bingo Palooza returns to Tomah's Area Community Theatre May 15
Saturday, May 15 is the date for the next Area Community Theatre Bingo Palooza. The event will be held from 7-10 p.m. at the theater located on 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah.

The event will follow CDC guidelines with tables spaced accordingly. Both the Cabaret and Gatsby rooms will be used. Seating will be limited.

Reservations are required and due by May 12. They can be made online at tomahact.com or by calling 608-374-7469.

The cost of bingo is $20 per card or three cards for $50. The winner of each game will receive a basket courtesy of ACT sponsors, and there will be a special drawing for a basket exclusively for ACT members.

Hot beef sandwiches with chips and an assortment of beverages will be available.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

