Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston
Kristie and Jake Edgerton of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Finnley Wade, born March 22. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Mary and Greg Westra of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Carol and Gus Edgerton of Mauston
Marah and Matthew Peterson of Arkdale are the parents of a boy, Levi Joseph, born March 23. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Julie and Joseph Alexander of Stoughton, Wisconsin. Paternal grandparents are Danna and Steve Peterson of Arkdale.
Addie and Alex Williams of Arkdale are the parents of a boy, Franklin Michael, born March 26. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounce and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Heather Closser and Michael Majusiak. Paternal grandparents are Becky and Larry Williams.
Danielle and Ethan Benson of Hustler are the parents of a boy, Bridger Leo, born March 29. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Cathy Jo and Daniel Berry of New Lisbon. Paternal grandparents are Brenda and Lynn Benson of Camp Douglas.
Auora and Brent Jackson of Adams are the parents of a girl, Emberly Sue, born April 13. She weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Laurel and Alan Falash of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Sue and Joe Jackson of Adams.
Hailey Miller of Adams is the mother of twin boys born May 13. Liam Leggero weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 ½ inches. Levi Leggero weighed 6 pounds and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Spring and Robert Miller of Adams.
Estrella Sanchez and Chad Garlock of Adams are the parents of a boy, Avery Ray Garlock, born May 16. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Diane and Agustin Sanchez of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Mary and Larry Garlock of Adams.
Jessica Wilkey and Michael Nemitz of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Noah Dodge Nemitz, born May 28. He weighed 6 pounds and measured 19¼ inches.
Ashley Rosa and Jacob Lee Weiland of Wisconsin Dells are the parents of a girl, Anastasia Darlene Weiland, born June 1. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Carmen Rodriguez Santiago and William Rosa of Coamo, Puerto Rico. Paternal grandparents are Kathleen Engelman of Mauston and Thomas Weiland of Winter Haven, Florida.
Haley and Mike Moore of Necedah are the parents of a girl, Memphis Crystal, born June 4. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Joann and Thomas Malone of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Robert Moore of Chicago.
Maddie and Cameron Walker of Elroy are the parents of a girl, Coraline Mae Walker, born June 5. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Chad Westover of Wisconsin Rapids. Paternal grandparents are Vera and Duayne Walker of Lyndon Station.
Betsy and Cody Crawford of Lyndon Station are the parents of a girl, Kiley Kay Crawford, born June 10. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Gail and Bill Vinopal of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Shari and Les Crawford of Mauston.
Brittany and Andrew Nelson of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Hudson Hayes Nelson, born June 14. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Rachel and Terry Defiger of Mauston, and Dan Smith of Waupun. Paternal grandparents are Jody and Brian Nelson of Elroy.