Hailey Miller of Adams is the mother of twin boys born May 13. Liam Leggero weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 ½ inches. Levi Leggero weighed 6 pounds and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Spring and Robert Miller of Adams.

Estrella Sanchez and Chad Garlock of Adams are the parents of a boy, Avery Ray Garlock, born May 16. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Diane and Agustin Sanchez of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Mary and Larry Garlock of Adams.

Jessica Wilkey and Michael Nemitz of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Noah Dodge Nemitz, born May 28. He weighed 6 pounds and measured 19¼ inches.

Ashley Rosa and Jacob Lee Weiland of Wisconsin Dells are the parents of a girl, Anastasia Darlene Weiland, born June 1. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Carmen Rodriguez Santiago and William Rosa of Coamo, Puerto Rico. Paternal grandparents are Kathleen Engelman of Mauston and Thomas Weiland of Winter Haven, Florida.

Haley and Mike Moore of Necedah are the parents of a girl, Memphis Crystal, born June 4. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Joann and Thomas Malone of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Robert Moore of Chicago.