Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Brittanie Rae Humphrey and Anthony Woodard of New Lisbon are the parents of a boy, Harold Lee Gordon, born Sept. 27. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jacqueline Dahl and Raymond Coleman of New Lisbon.

Ashley and Joshua Etheridge of Baraboo are the parents of a girl, Grace Juanita, born Sept. 28. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 inches. Paternal grandparents are Lisa Schluter and Ted Yotman of Baraboo.

Kayla Scott of New Lisbon is the mother of a girl, Raelynn Ann, born Sept. 19. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandmother is Kathleen Scott of New Lisbon.

Courtney and Alex Tomany of Mauston are parents of a boy, Gavin Edwin, born Oct. 13. He weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are RJ and Ed Rogers of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Carrie and Dave Mauer of Mauston, and Michelle and Jeff Tomany of Gleason.

Kimberly Lehmann and Alec King of Wisconsin Dells are the parents of a girl, Elaina Helen Deana, born Oct. 15. She weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Lesa Boynton and Craig Larson of Elroy, and Kevin Maggard of Reedsburg. Paternal grandparents are Sheryl King and Bob Grey of East Moline, Illinois, and Anthony King of Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

Kyrstin Skiff and Evan Robeson of Westby are the parents of a boy, Evan Robert, born Oct. 26. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19½ inches. Maternal grandmother is Jennifer Thelen of Viroqua. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Ramquist and Stephen Robeson of Oxford.

Kylie and Lucas Watson of LaValle are the parents of a boy, Elijah Wayne, born Oct. 26. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Todd Ebers of Campbell Hill, Illinois. Paternal Grandparents are Leslie and Jeff Vansant of Percy, Illinois.

