Mile Bluff Medical Center, MaustonPenelope and Austin Day of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Oscar David, born Jan. 5. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Devona and Brandon Neal of Clarksville, Tennessee. Paternal grandparents are Michele and David Day of New Lisbon.

Andrea and Christopher Bires of Necedah are the parents of a boy, Tarcisius James, born Jan. 19. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounce and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are the late Penny and Jim Sauter of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Deb and Jim Bires of Mauston.

Sarah Schlaegel and Jeffery Morrison of Mauston are the parents of a girl, Lilliana Skye, born Jan. 19. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Sandra Tippins of Mauston and Charles Schlaegel of Wareham, Massachusetts.

Clarissa and Nic Ross of Arkdale are the parents of a girl, Harlyn Ruth Ross, born Jan. 28. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 1⁄2 inches. Maternal grandparents are Michelle Mahlum of Wisconsin Rapids, and Lisa and Chuck Mahlum of Holmen. Paternal grandparents are Cheri and Jim Ross of Friendship.

Selena Albiter and Wesley Magin of Friendship are the parents of a boy, Weston Michael, born Feb. 3. He weighed 10 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 21 3⁄4 inches. Maternal grandparents are Carol and Cesar Albiter of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Dawn and Darin Magin of Menomonee Falls.

Morgan and Danny Preuss of Wonewoc are the parents of a baby boy, Levi Danie, born Feb. 8. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 1⁄4 inches. Maternal grandparents are Vicki and Irish Miller of Union Center. Paternal grandfather is Mark Preuss of Wonewoc.

Justina and Patrick Repka of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Treyson John Repka, born Feb. 23. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 21 1⁄4 inches. Maternal grandparents are Audrey and Norman Jensen of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Kayte Raether of Chippewa Falls, and Pat Repka of Lake Holcombe.

Cassie and Jerome Leak of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Kolt Bennett, born March 8. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces sand measured 20 1⁄4 inches. Maternal grandparents are Tammy Windhorst of Beach Park, Illinois, and Jim Windhorst of Green Bay. Paternal grandparents are Angie and Brian Schaver of New Miner and Dennis Leak of Mauston.

Ashley and Brent Stratton of Adams are the parents of a boy, Logan, born March 10. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Shawn Looman of Grand Marsh. Paternal grandfather is Eugene Stratton of Adams.

Destiny Brabant-Lane and Dakota Kemp of Mauston are the parents of a baby, Josie Kay, born March 18. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Angela and John Brabant of Tomah. Paternal grandparents are Tracy Kemp and Michael Laffredi of Mauston.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.