BIRTHS
Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Bryanna and Brett Cook of Friendship are parents of a girl, Bryelle Rose, born Nov. 12. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandmother is Erica Dixon of Friendship. Paternal grandparents are Diane Cook of Madison and Kevin Cook of Linden.

Brittany Arevalo and Travis McGreck of Tomah are the parents of a boy, Bentley Robert, born Nov. 14. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Pamella and Robert Arevalo of Las Vegas, Nevada. Paternal grandparents are Rita and Dave Sogg of Tomah.

Jenna Miller and Fredrick Barr Jr. of Wisconsin Dells are the parents of a girl, Riley, born Nov. 30. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandmother is Tracie Keboski of Wisconsin Dells. Paternal grandparents are Kerry and Randy Smart of Mauston and Fred Barr of Ashford, Alabama.

Jacqueline and Kenneth Hamm of Mauston are the parents of a girl, Evelyn Naomi, born Dec. 3. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Celia and Steve Peters of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Diane and John Hamm of Mauston.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

