A son, Johnathan Henry, was born April 9 to Christin (Heller) and Matt Gole of Camp Douglas. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 18 inches.
A daughter, Barbara Virginia, was born April 14 to Celine (Teumer) and Alex Schumer of Necedah. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches
