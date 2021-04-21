 Skip to main content
BIRTHS
BIRTHS

Tomah Health

A son, Johnathan Henry, was born April 9 to Christin (Heller) and Matt Gole of Camp Douglas. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 18 inches.

A daughter, Barbara Virginia, was born April 14 to Celine (Teumer) and Alex Schumer of Necedah. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

News

