 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTHS
0 comments

BIRTHS

{{featured_button_text}}

Mile Bluff Medical Center, MaustonAshley Cavallino and Wesley Rechlicz of Hillsboro are the parents of a boy, Oliver James, born Sept. 12. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Laura and Dale Cavallino of Hillsboro. Paternal grandparents are Ester and Jed Miller of Hillsboro and Tim Rechlicz of Ontario.

Caroline and Nicholas Brinsko of Necedah are the parents of a boy, Adam Brinsko, born Sept. 14. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Tina and Larry Moore of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Mary and John Brinsko of Necedah.

Christa and Lee Pingel of New Lisbon are the parents of a girl, Vivian J, born Oct. 5. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Donna and James Beranek of Holmen. Paternal grandparents are Kathy and David Pingel of Ashland.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Traffic crash kills Tomah woman

A rural Tomah woman is dead after a two-vehicle traffic crash at Hwy. 131 and Hwy. A in the town of Wilton. Ida Yoder, 49, was pronounced dead…

Thank you for 33 fulfilling years
News

Thank you for 33 fulfilling years

On Nov. 7, 1987, I met Tomah Journal owner/publisher John Kenny in a Madison hotel lobby to discuss an opening for a reporter “strong on sports.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News