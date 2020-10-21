Mile Bluff Medical Center, MaustonAshley Cavallino and Wesley Rechlicz of Hillsboro are the parents of a boy, Oliver James, born Sept. 12. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Laura and Dale Cavallino of Hillsboro. Paternal grandparents are Ester and Jed Miller of Hillsboro and Tim Rechlicz of Ontario.

Caroline and Nicholas Brinsko of Necedah are the parents of a boy, Adam Brinsko, born Sept. 14. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Tina and Larry Moore of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Mary and John Brinsko of Necedah.

Christa and Lee Pingel of New Lisbon are the parents of a girl, Vivian J, born Oct. 5. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Donna and James Beranek of Holmen. Paternal grandparents are Kathy and David Pingel of Ashland.

