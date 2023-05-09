Tomah Health
April 21
Daughter to Marbelia and Constantino Guzman, Norwalk.
Son to Jayme and Brooks Goplin, Sparta.
April 22
Son to Amber and Kristofer Danielson, Elroy, Wis.
April 23
Son to Marissa and Ben Hoffman, Tomah.
Gundersen Health System
April 18
Son to Amanda Peterson and Samuel Lester, Holmen.
April 19
Daughter to Hannah Erickson and McCaffrey Pintar, Holmen.
April 20
Son to Katie Nestingen and Bryce Griffin, Viroqua.
Son to Annie and Gabe Ness, Kendall, Wis.
Daughter to Melinda Dolan and Brandon White, Holmen.
April 22
Son to Nicole Henry and Mathew Brady, Sparta.
Son to Serena Nelson and Alan Leis, Sparta.
April 24
Son to Tessa Detra and Marcus Vance, Monona, Iowa.
April 26
Daughter to Natalie Payne and Corey Williams, Tomah.
April 28
Daughter to Winnie Dubson and Miguel Custodio Jr., Black River Falls.