BIRTHS
Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Leshia Premo and Kenny Gymrek of Elroy are the parents of a boy, Jaxon Myles, born Jan. 6. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 21¼ inches.

Adeline Giddings of Tomah is the mother of a girl, Charlotte Ann, born Jan. 26. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounce and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Sunshine and Gary Miller of Tomah.

Shilo and Mitchell La Liberte of Onalaska are the parents of a girl, Vienna Evelyn, born Jan. 26. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Valarie and Kurt Wood of Trempealeau. Paternal grandparents are Nancy and Steven La Liberte of Onalaska.

Carla and Bruce Robison of New Lisbon are the parents of a boy, Huxley, born Jan. 27. He weighed 9 pounds and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Robin and Dale Whitehead of Pewaukee. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Billy Sarnow of Mauston.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

