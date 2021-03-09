Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Leshia Premo and Kenny Gymrek of Elroy are the parents of a boy, Jaxon Myles, born Jan. 6. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 21¼ inches.

Adeline Giddings of Tomah is the mother of a girl, Charlotte Ann, born Jan. 26. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounce and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Sunshine and Gary Miller of Tomah.

Shilo and Mitchell La Liberte of Onalaska are the parents of a girl, Vienna Evelyn, born Jan. 26. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Valarie and Kurt Wood of Trempealeau. Paternal grandparents are Nancy and Steven La Liberte of Onalaska.

Carla and Bruce Robison of New Lisbon are the parents of a boy, Huxley, born Jan. 27. He weighed 9 pounds and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Robin and Dale Whitehead of Pewaukee. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Billy Sarnow of Mauston.

