Kayley and Cody Schoonover of Arkdale are the parents of a boy, Cruise Joseph, born Nov. 6. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 21½ inches. Maternal grandfather is Paul Joseph Wallenberg of Wisconsin Rapids. Paternal grandparents are Debra Kearney and Gary Schoonover of Adams.

Katie Tannis and Bryan Rachas of Montello are the parents of a girl, Patricia Ann Marie, born Dec. 17. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandmother is Jennifer Tannis of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Amy White and Tod Rachas of Wisconsin Dells.

Jordan LaFrance and Travis Barnes of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Waylon Cooper-James Barnes, born Dec. 20. He weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Maryann and Byron LaFrance of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Brad Barnes.

Kallie Graser-Arellano and Jason Tannis of Adams are the parents of a boy, Jackson Jerome, born Dec. 30. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19¼ inches. Maternal grandmother is Ginger Bautista-Graser of Adams. Paternal grandmother is Jennifer Tannis of Adams.

