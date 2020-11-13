Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Sharisse Murry and Jeffery Lubinski of New Lisbon are the parents of a boy, D’artagnan Henry, born Oct. 7. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounce and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Nora and Robert Murry of Elroy. Paternal grandparents are Marsha and Bernard Lubinksi of Mauston.

Alexis and Walter Boehm of Mauston are the parents of a girl, Ellie Marie Boehm, born Oct. 10. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Leslie and Gerald of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Vicki and Randall Boehm of Mauston.

Brandi and Jarod Lorenson of Elroy are the parents of a boy, Hudson Spencer, born Oct. 14. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Helen Becker of Portage and Ronald Ligue of Lake Barrington, Illinois. Paternal grandparents are Colette Solberg of Ettrick and Rodney Lorenson of Colfax.

Melissa and Nick Gollmar of New Lisbon are the parents of a girl, Aurora Jane, born Oct. 15. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Sue and Jason Jones of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Rebecca Kirton of Mauston and Scott Gollmar of Hustler.