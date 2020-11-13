 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTHS
0 comments

BIRTHS

{{featured_button_text}}

Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Sharisse Murry and Jeffery Lubinski of New Lisbon are the parents of a boy, D’artagnan Henry, born Oct. 7. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounce and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Nora and Robert Murry of Elroy. Paternal grandparents are Marsha and Bernard Lubinksi of Mauston.

Alexis and Walter Boehm of Mauston are the parents of a girl, Ellie Marie Boehm, born Oct. 10. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Leslie and Gerald of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Vicki and Randall Boehm of Mauston.

Brandi and Jarod Lorenson of Elroy are the parents of a boy, Hudson Spencer, born Oct. 14. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Helen Becker of Portage and Ronald Ligue of Lake Barrington, Illinois. Paternal grandparents are Colette Solberg of Ettrick and Rodney Lorenson of Colfax.

Melissa and Nick Gollmar of New Lisbon are the parents of a girl, Aurora Jane, born Oct. 15. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Sue and Jason Jones of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Rebecca Kirton of Mauston and Scott Gollmar of Hustler.

Jolen Calkins and Brian Rood of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Lucas Brian, born Oct. 15. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jenny Jacobson of Camp Douglas, and Jodi and Mel Brucki of Adams Friendship. Paternal grandparent is Jackie Cargola of Necedah.

Chantelle Hackney and Jesse Quale of Reedsburg are the parents of a boy, Bryson Richard, born Oct. 28. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches

Sarah Seitz and Nathan Merritt of Necedah are the parents of a boy, Thomas Allen Merritt, born Oct. 30. He weighed 9 pounds and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandfather is Gary Melteson of Elroy. Paternal grandparents are Tisha and Joe Dye of Necedah.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Mile Bluff expands COVID-19 testing

Testing for COVID-19 will move from Mile Bluff’s Emergency/Urgent Care Department to the East Clinic of Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston. The chan…

Testin named to state Senate post
News

Testin named to state Senate post

Senator Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, has been selected by his colleagues to serve as the President Pro Tempore of the Wisconsin state…

News

Did I get all my meat?

The covid pandemic has created a significant increase in consumer interest and demand to purchase meat from local sources all around the count…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News