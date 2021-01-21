 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTHS
0 comments

BIRTHS

{{featured_button_text}}

Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Amber and Mark Rawson of Wisconsin Dells are the parents of a girl, Cynthia Louise, born Dec. 18. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are LeeAnn and Affie Brooks of Wisconsin Dells. Paternal grandparents are Julia Link-Wayerski of Wisconsin Dells and David Rawson of Neillsville.

Ashley and Dan Schonasky of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Auden Bradley, born Dec. 31. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandmother is Vicki Linder of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Dawn Jolly of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and Dan Schonasky Sr. of Kennett, Montana.

Amanda and James Dederich of Mauston are the parents of a girl, Quinn Aurora, born Jan. 1. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Keven of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Jenny and Andy of Lannon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Molly Gough of Norwalk, a sophomore at Northland College, has been named to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic performance during the fa…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News