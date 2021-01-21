Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Amber and Mark Rawson of Wisconsin Dells are the parents of a girl, Cynthia Louise, born Dec. 18. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are LeeAnn and Affie Brooks of Wisconsin Dells. Paternal grandparents are Julia Link-Wayerski of Wisconsin Dells and David Rawson of Neillsville.

Ashley and Dan Schonasky of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Auden Bradley, born Dec. 31. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandmother is Vicki Linder of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Dawn Jolly of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and Dan Schonasky Sr. of Kennett, Montana.

Amanda and James Dederich of Mauston are the parents of a girl, Quinn Aurora, born Jan. 1. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Keven of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Jenny and Andy of Lannon.

