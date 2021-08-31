Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Jessica Rieflin and Joshua Karow of Adams are the parents of a girl, Beatrix Therese, born July 11. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounce and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Veronica and Roland Rieflin of Stevens Point. Paternal grandparents are Beverly and Paul of Cambria.

Joslynn Pangborn is the mother of a boy, Jamison Robert Pangborn, born July 13. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 18 ½ inches. Maternal grandmother is Carrie Pangborn of Mauston. Paternal grandfather is Mike Downing of Wonewoc.

Amanda Paulton-Armstrong and Logan Robertson of Packwaukee are the parents of a boy, Able Isaiah Robertson, born July 15. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Christine Paulton of Kewaskum and Jay Armstrong of Wisconsin Dells. Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Ron Thorson of Kendall, and Darla and Rich Robertson of Wisconsin Dells.

