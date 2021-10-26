Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Paige Marie Kraus and Scott Robert Schoenberg of Elroy are the parents of a boy, Elijah Scott, born July 26. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 inches. Maternal grandparents are Tina Ferber of Juneau and Timothy Kraus of Milwaukee. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Randy Schoenberg of Oxford.

Heather Gurrath and Lucas Maki of Kendall are the parents of a girl, Veronica Jackie-Lynn, born Aug. 2. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Linda Mack of Sussex and Ronald Gurrath of New Lisbon. Paternal grandparents are Helen and John Maki of Kendall.

Shelby and Charles Dehmlow of Friendship are the parents of a boy, Jace Charles, born Aug. 16 at Mile Bluff Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Cheryl and Bill Wolf of Friendship. Paternal grandparents are Barb and Chuck Dehmlow of Adams.

Madison and Avery Scribner of Mauston are the parents of a girl, Eliza Louise , born Aug. 17. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Mootz and Heath Follen of Arkdale. Paternal grandparents are Sarah Phelps of Milwaukee and Tony Scribner of Waunakee.

Christina Jurkowski and Tony Owens of Lyndon Station are the parents of a girl, Alida Jean Marie, born Aug. 25. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Pam and Tony Jurkowski and Denell Hayes of Lyndon Station. Paternal grandmother is Patricia Owens of Mauston.

Brianna Lalk of Hillsboro is the mother of a girl, Ariella June Sterba, born Aug. 26. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Kari and Ken Lalk of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Kathi and Roger Sterba of Hillsboro.

Victoria and Michael Klinsbiel of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Michael Robert III, born Aug. 28. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Kathy and Mark Korson of South Tampa, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Victoria Pittman of Necedah and Michael Klinsbiel Sr. of Mauston.

Angela Zloza and Aaron Lemay of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Zachariah, born Sept. 4. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Agata and Mike Zloza of New Lisbon. Paternal grandparents are Jaqueline Sippel and Michael Lemay of Fond du Lac.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.