BIRTHS
BIRTHS

Mile Bluff Medical Center, MaustonStephanie Strzempa and Joshua Madsen of Arkdale are the parents of a girl, Aubree Rain, born June 8. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches. Paternal grandfather is Tim Madsen of Adams.

Alyssa Harmon of Elroy is the mother of a girl, Aerith Brielle, born June 14. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Jessica and Jered Harmon of Mauston. Paternal grandmother is Caroline Gunzburg of Tomah.

Shanda and Cody Sletten of New Lisbon are the parents of a girl, ShyAnna Bonnie, born June 30. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 18¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Bonnie Akerberg and Tom Litkea of New Lisbon. Paternal grandparents are Dawn and Randy Sletten of Wilton.

Karen Newkirk and Bradley Priessnitz of Mauston are the parents of a boy, Bentley Cayden, born July 7. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandfather is Keith Blech of Janesville. Paternal grandparents are Jenny and Brian Wells of Elroy and Sandy and Jeff Priessnitz of Mauston.

Ralene and Steven McGlynn of New Lisbon are the parents of a girl, Temperance Violet, born July 8. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Margie and Bob Bruha of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Jim McGlynn of Lime Ridge.

