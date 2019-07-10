A 40-year-old Black River Falls was referred for seventh-offense drunk driving after a July 7 traffic stop in Tomah.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Gerald Wayne Cloud Jr. for an equipment violation. The report says Cloud had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and an open intoxicant in the vehicle. He was unsteady on his feet as he exited the vehicle and told police, “I know I’m already getting arrested.”
Cloud initially agreed to a field sobriety test. When police asked him if he could walk a straight line, he replied, “probably not.” He had difficulty maintaining the instructional position during the walk-and-turn test. As police were positioning him for the one-leg stand, he said, “I’m done with these tests.”
Could submitted to a preliminary breath test and recorded a blood-alcohol level of .26. He was also referred for operating after revocation and failing to install an ignition interlock device.
