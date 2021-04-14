Blood donation drives announced

The American Red Cross has announced local blood donation drives for late April and early May.
Those who give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
Upcoming donation drives include:
- April 19—Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby, noon to 5:30 p.m.
- April 20—Kupper Ratsch Senior Center, 1002 Supeior Ave., Tomah, noon to 5 p.m.
- April 20—St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 527 Grayside Ave., Mauston, 12:30-5:30 p.m.
- April 22—AmericInn Hotel & Suites, 1700 E. Bridge St., New Lisbon, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 7—Cashton Community Center, 811 Main St., noon to 5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Red Cross officials say all blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.