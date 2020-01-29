Blood donations aid Tomah Health patients

Jessie Thompson did not realize the blood she donated during Versiti BloodCenter drives at Tomah Health actually help local hospital patients. The Tomah woman was one of 54 people whot turned out for a blood drive at Tomah Health Jan. 23.

“I think it’s pretty cool to know that I could be helping someone in our own community,” Thompson said during her donation. “If I’m healthy to help someone else I will. It gives you a warm fuzzy feeling to help out and it’s the right thing to do,” said Thompson, who has been donating for about six years.

Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin supplies 100 percent of the blood used at the hospital.

“Versiti is an important partner for us and 49 other hospitals throughout the state, and thanks to support from donors like Jessie, we are able to care for patients at Tomah Health," Prise said.

Prise praised donors for a great turnout that resulted in the collection of 33 whole blood and six double red donations that will help to save 111 lives.

“We continue to have great support from area residents, especially when blood supplies get tight,” he said.