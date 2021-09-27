Blood donors respond to Versiti drive at Tomah Health

Officials with Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health say area residents responded to last week’s plea for blood, but the need for blood continues.

Versiti officials said over 60 people registered for the two-day drive Sept. 22-23, which collected blood products that will save 169 lives.

Despite the news, Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill, said they continue to be affected by the ongoing pandemic.

“The need for blood has not stopped nor will it because of COVID,” Cogdill said. “It is urgent that donors find a Versiti blood drive in their community and donate. Donors can give up to six times a year and can save three lives with each donation.

Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

Versiti and Tomah Health have already scheduled another two-day drive on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.

“Donating blood is one way that you can do your part to help your friend, neighbor, co-worker, family and community during this challenging time," Cogdill said.

The drives are being held at Tomah’s Recreation Park due to continued COVID-19 visitor restrictions at Tomah Health.

“We are exceptionally grateful to the Tomah Parks and Recreation Dept., for continued use of Recreation Park for our drives,” Tomah Health Marketing & Public Relations director Eric Prise said.

