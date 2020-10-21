Blood donors sought for local drives

The American Red Cross has announced a series of local blood drives.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who come to give through Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall.

Donors can give blood at local sites on the following dates:

Oct. 27—The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane, noon to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28—Sparta American Legion Hall, 1116 Angelo Road, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 29—Bible Evangelical Free Church, Tomah, 625 W. Veterans St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.