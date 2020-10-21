Blood donors sought for local drives

The American Red Cross has announced a series of local blood drives.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who come to give through Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall.
Donors can give blood at local sites on the following dates:
- Oct. 27—The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane, noon to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28—Sparta American Legion Hall, 1116 Angelo Road, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 29—Bible Evangelical Free Church, Tomah, 625 W. Veterans St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!