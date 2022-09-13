Blood donors sought for Versiti drive set Sept. 28-29 at Recreation Park

Officials at Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center are hoping area residents can set aside some time to donate blood Sept. 28-29. The two entities have scheduled the two-day blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.

“As we approach fall, life seems to get very busy,” said Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill. “School is back in session, colder weather is just around the corner, vacation days have been spent and the holidays start to sneak up. Busy lives leave little time to fit anything extra into the schedule. This is why blood donation during the month of September is so important.”

To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. While the process for whole blood donation usually takes about one hour, the blood collection itself is usually about 10 minutes. Cogdill said area donations are vital since Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health. She said, “When everyone is busy, who will be the blood donors to supply our community hospitals? It needs to be someone, so why not you?”

The drives are being held at Tomah Recreation Park due to continued COVID-19 visitor restrictions at Tomah Health.

“We are extremely thankful to the Tomah Parks and Recreation Department for continued use of Recreation Park for our drives,” said Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise. He said donors can register for a blood donation time at tomahhealth.org.