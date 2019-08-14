With many regular blood donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, officials from the American Red Cross say blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. They say more donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
- Aug. 17—Wilton Community Center, 400 East Street, 7-11:30 a.m.
- Aug. 20—Sparta, Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 22—Elroy Public Library, 501 2nd Main St., 12:0-5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 27—Fort McCoy, NCOA Building 1363, 1363 S. 10th St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 28—Black River Falls, Comfort Inn & Suites, W10180 Hwy. 54 E, noon to 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 29—Tomah VA Hospital, Building 455, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To make an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who donate between July 29 through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
