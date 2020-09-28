Blood donors support Tomah Health, Versiti BloodCenter

Cindy Zahrte says she donates blood to help support Tomah Health. Zahrte was one of 42 people who donated blood at the Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health blood drive held Sept. 24 at Tomah’s Recreation Park.
“As part of the community, you want to be able to give back in whatever way you can and this is such a simple way to help someone out in need and help our local hospital,” Zahrte said. “I’m grateful we have Tomah Health in the community; it’s an important facility so I think it’s important that we support it.”
Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.
The former Tomah School District administrator said she has been donating blood since the Tomah School District’s Health Occupations Students of America group sponsored drives at the Tomah High School.
“It’s needed and saves lives, so it is important to do,” Zahrte said.
Despite a recent increase in COVID cases in the area, Zahrte said she was not concerned about donating blood.
“Actually, I think there’s a real benefit to donating blood now since they are checking for the antibodies for COVID,” she said.
Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin had announced that the SARS CoV-2 antibody test would be performed on all donations as part of standard testing. Officials said the test will inform donors if they have antibodies reflective of a prior COVID-19 infection and is not to inform donors if they currently have COVID-19. Donors with these antibodies may be eligible to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma, a special type of donation used to treat sick patients fighting COVID.
Versiti account representative Emalea Cogdill said the drive resulted in 104 blood products that will go to patients at community hospitals, including Tomah Health.
“With uncertainty of blood drives running at schools, community drives, such as the Tomah Health drive, are more important than ever,” Cogdill said.
The blood drive was moved to Recreation Park due to COVID visitor restrictions at Tomah Health.
“We truly appreciated the support from the Tomah Parks & Recreation Department and director Joe Protz for use of the Recreation Building for the drive,” Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said. “Finding a suitable location for drives has been challenging, and we appreciate donors who have moved along with us for the drives.”
Due to a number of cancelled drives in the state, Cogdill said Tomah Health will join with Versiti for a special one-day drive Oct. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at Recreation Park.
The next regularly scheduled Versiti/Tomah Health drive will be a two-day event Nov. 18-19, also at Recreation Park.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!