Blood donors support Tomah Health, Versiti BloodCenter

Cindy Zahrte says she donates blood to help support Tomah Health. Zahrte was one of 42 people who donated blood at the Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health blood drive held Sept. 24 at Tomah’s Recreation Park.

“As part of the community, you want to be able to give back in whatever way you can and this is such a simple way to help someone out in need and help our local hospital,” Zahrte said. “I’m grateful we have Tomah Health in the community; it’s an important facility so I think it’s important that we support it.”

Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

The former Tomah School District administrator said she has been donating blood since the Tomah School District’s Health Occupations Students of America group sponsored drives at the Tomah High School.

“It’s needed and saves lives, so it is important to do,” Zahrte said.

Despite a recent increase in COVID cases in the area, Zahrte said she was not concerned about donating blood.

“Actually, I think there’s a real benefit to donating blood now since they are checking for the antibodies for COVID,” she said.