Blood drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston April 22

Mile Bluff Medical Center will host a community blood drive Thursday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hospital community room in Mauston.

Anyone expecting to donate is strongly encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Advance registration allows the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many donors to accomodate.

BloodCenter of Wisconsin is the sole provider of blood to Mile Bluff.

To schedule an appointment, call the BloodCenter of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

