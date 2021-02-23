Blood drive at Mile Blufff Medical Center in Mauston March 5

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will conduct a community blood drive Friday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To accommodate other COVID-19 precautions, anyone looking to donate is encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Appointments in advance allow the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected.
To make an appointment, call the Blood Center at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today