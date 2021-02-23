 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blood drive at Mile Blufff Medical Center in Mauston March 5
0 comments

Blood drive at Mile Blufff Medical Center in Mauston March 5

{{featured_button_text}}

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will conduct a community blood drive Friday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To accommodate other COVID-19 precautions, anyone looking to donate is encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Appointments in advance allow the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected.

To make an appointment, call the Blood Center at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dean’s List:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News