Blood drive at Tomah Health Dec. 26
Blood drive at Tomah Health Dec. 26

Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin officials are asking area residents to consider giving the gift of life by donating blood at Tomah Health Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This special drive is a great opportunity for families and relatives who would like to make the ultimate gift by donating blood at the holidays,” said hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise. “It is also a way to accommodate residents who were unable to donate at our recent November drive.”

Prise said Blood Center officials report that during the holidays, donations decline, but the need for blood increases.

To donate, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may donate with parental consent.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at tomahhealth.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

